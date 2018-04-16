David Irving at Cowboys workouts, expected to sign RFA tender Monday

Getty Images

The Cowboys opened their offseason program on Monday with defensive end David Irving in attendance.

Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Irving arrived for work despite the fact that he has not signed his restricted free agent tender. Irving was tendered at the second-round level last month and it appears he will not be unsigned for long.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that Irving is expected to sign the tender on Monday. That will set him up to make just over $2.9 million this year and become an unrestricted free agent next year.

Irving has 11 sacks and five forced fumbles in 23 games for the Cowboys over the last two seasons. He was limited to eight games last year by a season-opening suspension and a concussion he suffered late in the regular season.