Dolphins sign tight end Gavin Escobar

The Dolphins have shown plenty of pre-draft interest in the top tight ends, but they filled in the blanks with a veteran Monday.

The Dolphins announced they signed tight end Gavin Escobar.

The former second-round pick of the Cowboys has struggled to find a permanent home.

He was released by the Browns last week, and spent last year trying out for teams after failing to make the Chiefs out of training camp. He did have a two-game stint with the Ravens.

He has 30 receptions for 333 yards and eight touchdowns in five NFL seasons.