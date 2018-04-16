Eric Kendricks gets $15 million in year one of new deal

Getty Images

The new five-year contract given to Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks pays out, on average, $10 million per year. In the first year, however, Kendricks will get a lot more than that.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Kendricks will receive $15 million in the first year of the new deal. Through the second year, the total payout will be $22.5 million. He gets $31.5 million over three, $40.5 million over four, and the full $50 million over five.

Of that amount, $25 million is guaranteed. It’s still unclear how much is fully guaranteed at signing, but a source says the signing bonus is $10.5 million.

Kendricks could be the first of several key Vikings players who get long-term deals. Eventually, the salary cap will be an issue — especially with quarterback Kirk Cousins chewing up a total of $84 million over the next three seasons.