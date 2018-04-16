Giants to complete visits with Top 4 quarterbacks this week

Getty Images

Whether the Giants will draft a quarterback with the second overall pick remains to be seen, but they’re doing their homework.

The Giants are hosting USC quarterback Sam Darnold today and Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen tomorrow, Albert Breer of SI.com reports. The Giants have already hosted Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen.

That means the four quarterbacks generally viewed as top prospects this year will all have made their way through the Giants’ facility.

There have been conflicting thoughts around the NFL about whether new Giants G.M. Dave Gettleman plans to take his franchise quarterback of the future with the second overall pick, or whether he thinks Eli Manning still has enough mileage left on him that it would make more sense to draft players who could help Manning win. If the Giants stay at No. 2 and don’t draft a quarterback, Penn State running back Saquon Barkley is likely to be the pick.