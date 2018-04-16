Is Tom Brady leading a revolt against Bill Belichick?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 16, 2018, 2:49 PM EDT
On the 18th anniversary of Bill Belichick’s decision to make Tom Brady a Patriot, is Brady actively trying to unmake the Patriots?

The notion that #Tommy is fomenting Foxborough friction would have been inconceivable a year ago. Now, Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston connects the dots in a way that suggests Brady resides at the center of the storm that keeps gathering around Belichick and his grumpy old man ways.

Curran identifies scattered Patriots who revolted in the past, from Adalius Thomas to Randy Moss to Wes Welker to Logan Mankins. This time, it’s very different.

“The pushback now is being led by Brady,” Curran writes. “And it’s not about one thing, it’s about everything. It’s about the culture. A culture we’ve all celebrated for nearly two decades as being the reason the Patriots from 2001 through 2019 will be the standard by which all American sports dynasties are measured.

“But when the player whose buy-in is most important — Brady — begins an open revolt, then what? What changed? Who changed? How many teammates agree with him? What next?”

Curran’s column lacks hard evidence that would support the proclamation that Brady is leading a “pushback,” or that he has launched an “open revolt.” Curran will join Monday’s PFT PM podcast, where that will surely be one of the questions.

The column contains plenty of quotes from now-former Patriots that suggest a sea change regarding the willingness of players to continuously be mentally and emotionally beaten down by a “zero fun, sir” head coach whose quest to win each and every Super Bowl may not be shared by guys who eventually have a couple of rings (or more) and who decide that life is too short to let it be run by a single-minded, all-consuming, soul-expunging obsession.

Really, how many times can a guy give everything he has to keep scaling a mountain he already has scaled, especially when there’s no clear evidence that all work and no play is the secret to making it to the summit? The Eagles, a far more fun-loving and loose group than the Patriots, won the Super Bowl this year by beating the Patriots, thanks in part to Belichick choosing to send a message to the locker room in a way that kept one of his best defensive players on the bench for four hours.

It’s one thing to process a pair of losses to the Giants that felt like divinely-intervened flukes. It’s quite another to lose the Super Bowl to a team with a head coach who doesn’t expect his players to be robots, thanks in large part to a specific effort by Belichick to remind his robots that they should remain robotic by removing the battery from Malcolm Butler.

For more, check out Monday’s PFT PM podcast. Subscribe here. People seem to like it. If you haven’t tried it, this may be the best day to hear what happens.

27 responses to “Is Tom Brady leading a revolt against Bill Belichick?

  6. Look, change with any team is inevitable, but it is particularly so with the Pats given the advancing ages of Brady and Belichick. This “schism” may hasten things a bit however. . . .

  7. Would this article exist if they had won the bowl? Brady should remember who and what got him to where he is, or go have fun playing for a loser.

  9. If the Patriots fired Bellichick in 2018 he would be the #1 choice to replace Hue Jackson in Cleveland similar to Gruden returning to Oakland as he and the Browns owner are very close.

    That would be the biggest storyline of the decade (and Jamie Collins worst nightmare)

  11. At this point in Brady’s career there is no incentive to undermine the coach or the organization. A revolt following the trade of Jimmy G. would be a poke in the eye to not only the management but the fans as well—and I do not think that the fans would be supportive of Tom.

  12. The genius is probably regretting trading his “QB of the future” for a bag of peanuts.

    His starter is pushing 50 and hates him. What can go wrong?

  13. His voice may have finally gotten to the point where guys dont want to hear it anymore, but you cant fault his methods after these past almost 20 years.

    If Brady is revolting its sort of funny how he waited until the end of his career to do so.

  14. as being the reason the Patriots from 2001 through 2019 will be the standard by which all American sports dynasties are measured.

    ****

  15. No one is setting the 2001-2019 Patriots as the standard by which ALL sports franchises. #1 they haven’t played in 2018, so that’s a stretch, but there have been more successful franchises. Anyone remember the Celtics (11 championships in 13 years and arguably THAT franchise)? The Bulls did 6 in 8 years. Lakers went to more championships and won just as many rings – just between 1979 and 1991, fewer years. Spurs same rings, less years and the highest winning percentage of all sports during their span.

    The Patriots are like #4 or #5 on the list as an NFL franchise in terms of wins versus losses, and really not all that close when you look at the dynasties. And they were never dominant in the big game. So no – they are not the standard.

  16. “Curran’s column lacks hard evidence that would support the proclamation that Brady is leading a “pushback,”

    That about sums it up.

  17. Definition of curmudgeon: a crusty, ill-tempered, and usually old man. Yepper, that fits Mr. Hoodie to a tee! The biggest problem is Mr. Cheese is older and probably even more crotchety than cranky crab.

  18. Brady knows that Belichick’s ego cost him another Super Bowl win…He’s a grown man, he put up over 500 yards passing, and they still lost.The greatest performance by a QB in super bowl history. Maybe he realizes no matter how great he performs, it’s all about Bill…Think about it, this is no kid trying to impress the coach.

  20. We always debate Coach Bill or Brady, who is responsible. I think we finally know. It’s Brady. He threw for over 500 yards and they lost…with one of their defensive starters sitting on the bench. They now feel how the Seahawks did after that SB blunder.

  21. “Curran’s column lacks hard evidence”

    Just like every other hit piece trying to shoo Belichick out the door Curran has inexplicably made his stock-in-trade this off-season.

  23. As much as I would want to Pats to fall apart and crumble I cant imagine Brady is the one behind it.

    First, why would they choose someone who has 2-3 years tops at the helm left to makeover and mold the team for the future? If he tried to lead a revolt the organization would just be like, Tom, dude, you’re 40!’

    Second, look at the players that are leaving, or contemplating retirement as the Patriots change (or as we are supposed to believe, revolt) Why would a Brady-led revolt have WRs depart over contract situations, or Gronk be close to retirement? He is going to led a revolt that makes it tougher on him???

    If anything its far more plausible that Belichick, angered over being one upped by ownership in the Garoppolo trade, is throwing a wrench into the team. He’s either doing this to try and show he can win with anyone, that it’s him not Brady responsible for the team success, or he is doing all this, not paying WRs, not signing Butler etc. to dare Robert Kraft to get rid of him.

  24. Not a single fact to back up this “NE Revolt”. Although it appears that every anti-Patriot has accepted it all as the Truth the whole truth and nothing but the Truth.

  25. Something is rotten in the state of Massachusetts.

    I can’t help but wonder if Kraft regrets (supposedly) forcing Bill B.’s hand, watching Garoppolo get shipped out west for a mere 2nd round pick (which I believe was done to spite Kraft). Something about that trade seemed off. At the time it was done, with so little leverage, it’s not how Bill operates

  27. Patriots fans will give this a thumbs down..

    But as a Belichick admirer since January 1987, I honestly hope Belichick leaves next February.

    The under appreciation inside Foxboro is absurd.

    I truly want to see what Brady does with Josh McDaniels as their head coach. Good luck with your 26th ranked defense that results to BB leaving.

    Lastly, I believe the Kraft’s will regret taking Brady’s side at all costs over Belichick.

    It will backfire the way Jerry Jones didn’t understand Jimmy Johnson’s full worth to his franchise.

    Plus, I want to see Belichick become even hungrier and want to win outside of New England. If that happens, the Lombardi Trophy would officially be re-named.

