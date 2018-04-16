Jameis Winston still hasn’t heard from NFL regarding investigation

Getty Images

The NFL’s investigation into Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is into its fifth month.

But the league still hasn’t talked to Winston himself, regarding allegations of groping an Uber driver in March 2016.

“Well, I know the NFL has a process they have to go through and I respect that process,” Winston said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “That’s not my job to speculate on that process. My focus has been with this organization, getting the guys back in here and focusing on what we can do to be a better team this offseason.”

Bucs coach Dirk Koetter has previously expressed frustration with the pace of the inquiry (which began last November), but Winston said he hasn’t been interviewed by NFL investigators. He’s subject to punishment under the league’s personal conduct policy, but without having participated in an interview for them, he has no way of knowing when he’ll know something.

He said he appreciated the support from the organization, including owner Joel Glazer.

“It meant a lot to me because I know my work ethic for this organization, for this team is unparalleled,” Winston said . “You know, every day I walk in this building, I’m trying to be the best I can possibly be and be the best for this organization so to have support of ownership, it really inspires me to continue to work hard and continue to be the leader that I am.”

The Bucs have little recourse, as the league moves at its own deliberate pace on these things.