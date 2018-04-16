James Harrison retires

Getty Images

James Harrison is calling it a career.

Harrison, the linebacker who will turn 40 next month, wrote on Instagram that he has decided to retire, and this time he means it. Harrison previously announced his retirement four years ago but then decided to keep playing.

“I’ve missed way too much for way too long,” Harrison wrote next to a picture of his children. “I’m done. Many thanks to my family, coaches, the fans, and everyone who played a role in my football life.”

Harrison initially signed with the Steelers as an undrafted rookie in 2002, briefly spent time with the Ravens and NFL Europe’s Rhein Fire, and then really made his mark with the Steelers starting in 2004. He was a Pro Bowler for five straight years from 2007 to 2011 and the NFL defensive player of the year in 2008. After one year with the Bengals in 2013, he went back to the Steelers in 2014. They cut him last season and he finished his career with the Patriots.