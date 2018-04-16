James Harrison to Canton will be a very hard sell

Posted by Mike Florio on April 16, 2018, 6:08 PM EDT
With linebacker James Harrison retiring after 16 NFL seasons, a listener posed this question to the PFT PM podcast on Monday: Is Harrison a Hall of Famer.

On the surface, it’s an intriguing question. The 2008 NFL defensive player of the year and the winner of two Super Bowls with the Steelers, Harrison played at a very high level. The problem, however, is that Harrison didn’t play at a high level nearly long enough.

He racked up 16 sacks in 2008. For the rest of his career, Harrison had 68.5 sacks. It’s a total of 84.5 career sacks, putting him at 52nd on the all-time list, behind the likes of Osi Umenyiora, Justin Smith, Leonard Little, Trent Cole, Trevor Pryce, Robert Porcher, Mario Williams, Joey Porter, and plenty more.

Although guys like Warren Sapp and Cortez Kennedy made it to the Hall of Fame without 100 or more career sacks, they weren’t primarily pass rushers. Harrison was. So he needs to generate a high number of sacks to show the kind of sustained excellence that will get him to the Hall of Fame.

Kevin Greene had to wait for years to get in, and he had 160 sacks — nearly twice Harrison’s total. So it’s highly unlikely that Harrison ever gets in. He’ll probably never even be a finalist for consideration.

10 responses to “James Harrison to Canton will be a very hard sell

  3. And yet there Terrell Davis and Kurt Warner are. Based on the requirement precedent last years class set, it seems you just need 4 good seasons, a SB win and to be a media darling to get a gold jacket. Not that I’m saying Harrison belongs.

  5. He probably won’t make the Hall but he played when football was football and would knock the snot out of the opposing QB. Plus that return in the Super Bowl was ridiculous. I had seats in that corner of the end zone in Tampa where he scored. I could close my eyes and still see Fitz almost catching him at the goal line. That’s one awesome football moment on the biggest stage. Hall of famer or not he was exciting to watch.

  6. I’m not saying he shouldn’t get in, but you’d have to look at his entire body of work and not a single statistic. I think he’s in the Hall of Very Good. And some of his games and plays deserve enshrinement, but that doesn’t mean he should get in.

  9. He has an impressive resume. DPOY. The return in the Superbowl. And his value EAD often more in holding the edge vs the run than rushing the passer. Ultimately what will probably keep him out – he was surly with the media.

  10. He’s not a hall of famer but it’s so dumb for the Hall of Fame to evaluate them just on sack totals. There’s a lot more to the position than logging a sack, and if you only chase that stat you’ll end up with a Hall of Fame full of guys who just went after the passer every snap and never had to set the edge, or ignore pressures and other disruptive plays.

