Jets claim Nick Rose off waivers

Getty Images

The Jets have added a second placekicker to their roster.

The team announced on Monday that they made a successful waiver claim on Nick Rose. Rose was waived by the Chargers late last week.

Rose split last season between Washington and Los Angeles and played 10 games overall on the year. He was 10-of-11 on field goals and 18-of-20 on extra points in eight games with the Redskins and 1-of-3 on field goals and 5-of-6 on extra points in two Chargers appearances.

The Jets signed Cairo Santos earlier this offseason. Barring other moves, it looks like he and Rose will compete to replace Chandler Catanzaro, who signed a three-year deal with the Buccaneers after a solid 2017 season with the Jets.