Jets release retired Matt Forte with failed physical designation

Getty Images

The Jets made a procedural move Monday, releasing Matt Forte with a failed physical designation. The running back announced his retirement on social media February 28.

Forte, 32, played 10 seasons and ran for 9,796 yards and 54 touchdowns, while catching 554 passes for 4,672 yards and 21 touchdowns.

The Jets cleared $3 million in cap space.

“For the past 10 years, I’ve been blessed to play professionally a game that I’ve loved since I was 6 years old,” Forte wrote in February. “But, after much prayer and reflection, I’ve decided to retire from the NFL.”

Forte spent eight of his 10 seasons in Chicago.