Jets sign restricted free agents Rontez Miles, Neal Sterling

Getty Images

The Jets announced safety Rontez Miles and tight end Neal Sterling signed their restricted free agent tenders.

Miles originally joined the Jets in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of California (PA). He played 13 games last season as a core special teams player, leading the team with 26 special teams tackles and serving as Lachlan Edwards’ punt protector.

Miles has 105 tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles in his career.

Sterling signed with the Jets days before the regular-season opener, but they released him October 5. He rejoined the team later that month.

He played in 11 games last year with one start and caught six passes for 82 yards. In 2015-16 in Jacksonville, Sterling played 19 games and made 12 receptions for 110 yards.