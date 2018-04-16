Josh Gordon re-signs with Browns

Getty Images

He’s back, and now he’s back under contract.

Receiver Josh Gordon, a 2012 supplemental draft pick, still hasn’t racked up more than two accrued NFL seasons. Which means he’s an exclusive-rights free agent. Which means he’s not a free agent at all.

And so Gordon, on the day the offseason program launches in Cleveland, has signed his one-year exclusive-rights tender.

The team announced on Monday morning that Gordon and three other exclusive-rights free agents have agreed to terms. Joining Gordon were receiver Matt Hazel, offensive lineman Austin Reiter, and fullback Danny Vitale.

Gordon fulfilled the final year of his rookie contract in 2017, but because he wasn’t eligible for at least six games, he didn’t pick up a third accrued season. If he earns a third accrued season in 2018, Gordon will be eligible for restricted free agency in 2019.

A potential pass-catching option when not suspended, Gordon returned to action in 2017 after missing all of 2015 and 2016 due to his latest suspension under the substance-abuse policy.