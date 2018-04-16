Josh Gordon re-signs with Browns

Posted by Mike Florio on April 16, 2018, 9:48 AM EDT
Getty Images

He’s back, and now he’s back under contract.

Receiver Josh Gordon, a 2012 supplemental draft pick, still hasn’t racked up more than two accrued NFL seasons. Which means he’s an exclusive-rights free agent. Which means he’s not a free agent at all.

And so Gordon, on the day the offseason program launches in Cleveland, has signed his one-year exclusive-rights tender.

The team announced on Monday morning that Gordon and three other exclusive-rights free agents have agreed to terms. Joining Gordon were receiver Matt Hazel, offensive lineman Austin Reiter, and fullback Danny Vitale.

Gordon fulfilled the final year of his rookie contract in 2017, but because he wasn’t eligible for at least six games, he didn’t pick up a third accrued season. If he earns a third accrued season in 2018, Gordon will be eligible for restricted free agency in 2019.

A potential pass-catching option when not suspended, Gordon returned to action in 2017 after missing all of 2015 and 2016 due to his latest suspension under the substance-abuse policy.

4 responses to “Josh Gordon re-signs with Browns

  1. “A potential pass-catching option when not suspended?”

    He was one of the best receivers in the league (If not the best, I don’t recall) before he got suspended. I get the reticence to want to say “he’s back,” but we anoint folks like Garoppolo after five games against 3 substandard opponents. He is a lot more than a “potential” pass catching option.

  2. Even though they are flush with cap space, they get to control Gordon for a ridiculously low salary, to make sure the kid has his life straightened out. I guess they could choose to pay him after this season if he makes it through the year unscathed, but the fact that they could keep him on the cheap for this season and next season under an RFA tender….wow.

  3. The whole “exclusive rights” and “restricted rights” free agency should be fought hard by the NFLPA next time they get a chance. The players should be free to sign a deal of the duration they can negotiate, at their actual market value. The way the system works pretty much locks players in their physical prime to sub-market deals.

