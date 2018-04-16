Keenan Allen not happy with Chargers’ offseason changes

Getty Images

After the news broke on Sunday night that the Chargers had rescinded the restricted free agent tender previously extended to defensive end Chris McCain, Chargers receiver Keenan Allen wasn’t happy.

“I just don’t understand sometimes!” Allen said in a since-deleted tweet, via TheBigLead.com. “But we sign people like… nvm.”

The first part referred to McCain; the second part potentially referred to quarterback Geno Smith, one of the few offseason additions by the team in free agency.

Other tweets still existing on Allen’s timeline seem to hint at his displeasure with the situation. And while Allen’s frustration may be fueled by the fact that Allen and McCain attended the same high school and college, the Chargers have been sticking to the more traditional ways of building a team while the Rams have been going all in.

Of course, it’s not too late for the Chargers to make a splash. They could trade for Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. And they could add Allen to the compensation package.