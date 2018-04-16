Lamar Jackson visiting the Bengals

Getty Images

The Bengals traded down in the first round with a team that wants to acquire a quarterback.

They may still be able to themselves, or at least may be interested in it.

According to Paul Dehner of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson was in the locker room Monday, a pretty good indication he was taking a pre-draft visit.

The Bengals pick 21st, after the deal with the Bills which saw them also acquire left tackle Cordy Glenn. The Bills wanted to get to the 12th pick to be in better position to find a quarterback of their own.

The Bengals have always expressed nothing but confidence in starter Andy Dalton, but they need a backup after A.J. McCarron went to Buffalo in free agency. And while Dalton and Jackson are only similar in that neither of them have ever been in my kitchen, the possibility of adding a talent such as Jackson has to intrigue a Bengals team that has fallen flat lately.