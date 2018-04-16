Lamarcus Joyner signing franchise tag, participating in Rams’ offseason work

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 16, 2018, 8:19 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Rams are getting the whole group together in time for the start of offseason work.

Lamarcus Joyner will sign his franchise tag today and report to the team’s offseason conditioning program, his agent told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That means Joyner will make $11.287 million this year, and he’ll hit free agency next year if he doesn’t work out a new contract with the Rams. If the Rams were to franchise Joyner again next year, they would have to pay him $13.544 million in 2019.

Joyner started 12 games at free safety for the Rams last year and is part of a secondary that now also includes Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib. The Rams are going all-out for the Super Bowl, and Joyner will be a big part of that.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Lamarcus Joyner signing franchise tag, participating in Rams’ offseason work

  1. The current incarnation of the franchise tag is no longer working… It’s not the deterrent it used to be or was intended to be… The fact teams are so willingly to use it, twice in some cases, shows how much the players are getting screwed…

    A player signs a deal and can be cut before the contract ends…

    A player signs a deal, but the team can essentially hold that player hostage for an additional 2 years after the contract ends by using the franchise tag…

    This ish ain’t right!…

  2. I’m skeptical that all of these egos can play for each other. It takes chemistry inside and outside the locker room. We will find out after this team loses a game or two. How will they respond? Point fingers? Circle the wagons?

    Just like the rest of the league, they have to play the games!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!