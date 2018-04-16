Lamarcus Joyner signing franchise tag, participating in Rams’ offseason work

Getty Images

The Rams are getting the whole group together in time for the start of offseason work.

Lamarcus Joyner will sign his franchise tag today and report to the team’s offseason conditioning program, his agent told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That means Joyner will make $11.287 million this year, and he’ll hit free agency next year if he doesn’t work out a new contract with the Rams. If the Rams were to franchise Joyner again next year, they would have to pay him $13.544 million in 2019.

Joyner started 12 games at free safety for the Rams last year and is part of a secondary that now also includes Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib. The Rams are going all-out for the Super Bowl, and Joyner will be a big part of that.