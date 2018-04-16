Matt Longacre signs restricted free agent tender

Getty Images

The Rams were busy Monday.

Besides having safety Lamarcus Joyner sign his franchise tender, cornerback Troy Hill, running back Malcolm Brown and kicker Sam Ficken sign their exclusive rights free agent tenders and re-signing free agent Cornelius Lucas, the Rams also re-signed Darrell Williams and had Matt Longacre sign his restricted free agent tender.

Longacre finished third on the team with 5.5 sacks last season, playing in a rotational role at outside linebacker.

Williams originally joined the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He played all 16 games in 2017, mainly on special teams, though he did start at left tackle in Week 17.