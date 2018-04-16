Michael Brockers says he sustained torn MCL in Rams playoff loss

Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Michael Brockers played just 24 of the team’s 73 defensive snaps in January’s playoff loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

It now seems there was a fairly understandable reason for why the Rams starter was so limited in such a crucial game.

According to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com, Brockers revealed Monday that he sustained a torn MCL in his knee in the game. Brockers left the contest midway through the second quarter after splitting a sack with Aaron Donald and did not return.

Brockers was on hand for the start of team offseason workouts on Monday. Players aren’t allowed to be on the field just yet and can’t line up against the other side of the ball until the latter stages of the offseason.

Brockers, a former defensive tackle prior to Wade Phillips’ arrival, moved to end when the team moved to a 3-4 front. He set a career-high with 55 tackles and his 4.5 sacks were the second-most of his career. Now he’ll get to line up alongside Donald and Ndamukong Suh, which gives the Rams three former first-round picks on their defensive front.