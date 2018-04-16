Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills LB Lorenzo Alexander explained why the start of the offseason program is important.

The Dolphins get their team back together on Monday.

What to know about Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski‘s expected absence from workouts.

Clarity on the Jets’ quarterback plans is coming.

Breaking down the Ravens’ 2018 opponents.

Will the Bengals add cornerbacks in the draft?

Could the Browns draft someone other than a quarterback with the first overall pick?

Steelers wide receivers coach Darryl Drake is excited to work with Antonio Brown.

Senior Director of Sports Performance Luke Richesson works with Texans players for the first time on Monday.

The top plays from Colts S Malik Hooker‘s rookie season.

How much prime time exposure will the Jaguars get this season?

Cornerbacks have been popular pre-draft visitors for the Titans.

How will the safeties stack up for the Broncos?

The Chiefs signed another running back.

The Chargers are stronger at cornerback than safety.

Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch stopped by Fresno State’s spring football practice.

An argument that the Cowboys should trade up in the first round.

Predicting the Giants schedule for the 2018 season.

Did the Eagles act too soon in releasing CB Daryl Worley?

Is LSU RB Derrius Guice a target for the Redskins in the draft?

Do the Bears need to add to their defensive line?

The Lions probably can’t avoid adding a running back in the draft.

Adding a quarterback in the draft could make sense for the Packers.

QB Kirk Cousins has his first workout with the Vikings on Monday.

Should the Falcons make a play for Dez Bryant?

Greg Olsen isn’t sweating the possibility that the Panthers draft a tight end.

Saints QB Drew Brees tried his hand at presenting awards.

Will the Buccaneers draft a player coached by Greg Schiano at Ohio State?

The Cardinals have a new backfield makeup this year.

DT Aaron Donald‘s contract situation remains unsettled with offseason work getting underway.

Will the 49ers draft Georgia LB Roquan Smith?

Are the Seahawks going to trade S Earl Thomas?