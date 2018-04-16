Ndamukong Suh gets No. 93 from Ethan Westbrooks

Getty Images

Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has made more than $124 million in his NFL career. Rams defensive end Ethan Westbrooks has made less than $3 million.

In related news, Suh is now No. 93 in Los Angeles.

Suh, who arrived this year with a one-year, $14 million contract to play for the Rams, has been announced as the new No. 93. Westbrooks, who is set to make $1.25 million this season, will now wear No. 95.

There’s no immediate word on what Suh did to convince Westbrooks to give him the jersey number that Suh wore both with the Dolphins and at Nebraska, but players often buy numbers from other players, and that’s presumably what Suh did on his new team.