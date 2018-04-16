Nick Easton signs Vikings tender

Getty Images

The Vikings officially have left guard Nick Easton back in the fold for 2018.

The team announced on Monday that Easton has signed his restricted free agent tender. He’ll make a bit more than $2.9 million after the Vikings used the second-round tender earlier this offseason.

Easton started 12 games for the Vikings last season, but missed the end of the regular season and postseason after fracturing his ankle on December 23. He also made five starts during the 2016 season.

Restricted free agents have until Friday to sign offer sheets with other clubs. With offseason programs open around the league, it seems more likely than not that most players in that position will be making the same decision as Easton in the coming days.