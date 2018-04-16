Panthers claim Taylor Heinecke off waivers

Getty Images

The Panthers still may not have a backup quarterback, but at least they have another one.

The Panthers announced they have claimed quarterback Taylor Heinicke off waivers from the Texans.

He appeared in one game for the Texans last year but hasn’t thrown a pass in an NFL game. He spent parts of three years with the Vikings and was with the Patriots also.

The Panthers don’t have much of an answer behind Cam Newton since they allowed Derek Anderson to walk into free agency — where he remains. They have Garrett Gilbert on the roster, and figure to add one at some point during the draft.