Panthers sign three to one-year deals

With offseason programs starting around most of the league today, there’s plenty of paperwork being done.

The Panthers did their share, announcing that their three exclusive rights free agents had signed their one-year deals.

Those players include punter Michael Palardy, wide receiver Damiere Byrd, and offensive lineman Tyler Larsen.

The ERFAs aren’t able to negotiate with other teams so they’re not really free agents, and their deals aren’t guaranteed if they’re cut later in the year. But if you’re going to lift with the team, you need to be protected, so signing is what those guys do.

Byrd has some speed and could have had a role last year before injuries derailed him, and Larsen will have a chance to compete for a starting job at left guard after the loss of free agent Andrew Norwell.