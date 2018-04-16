Patriots bringing left tackle prospect in for a look today

Getty Images

The Patriots have a clear need at left tackle, after Nate Solder left for free agency riches in New York.

And they’re taking a look today at a potential replacement.

According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, the Patriots are hosting UCLA left tackle Kolton Miller today on a pre-draft visit.

The 6-foot-9, 310-pound Miller was one of the standouts of the Scouting Combine, with a 10-foot, 1-inch broad jump (an event record for offensive linemen). He also drew high marks protecting Josh Rosen‘s blindside.

The Patriots have four picks in the first two rounds (23rd, 31st, 43rd and 63rd), and have a definite need to supplement their offensive line with some price-controlled help.