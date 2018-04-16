Paul Posluszny bids farewell: “I’d rather be a year too early than one play too late”

Getty Images

The Jaguars said goodbye to Paul Posluszny with a retirement ceremony Monday. The linebacker announced his retirement March 13.

“I absolutely loved being a Jacksonville Jaguar,” Posluszny said, via quotes distributed by the team. “I tried to give everything that I could to [the organization] while I had the privilege of serving here. Thank you for sharing your locker room with me. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of it for the time I was here. It was an honor and it was pleasure. I loved every minute of it.

“I love the game too much and I respect it too much to not be able, physically, to do everything that I’ve done in years past. If that’s a year too early, I’ll regret it, but I’d rather be a year too early than one play too late.”

Posluszny played 145 career regular-season games, making 1,381 sacks, 15 interceptions and 16 sacks.

“I promise you, as soon as I met [Poz], I knew I had a guy I could trust, and who I could depend on – and I love him,” said linebacker Telvin Smith, who introduced Posluszny. “I’ve never met a better man than [Poz]. I’ve never had a better teammate than you. I promise I won’t let you down. I love you. I appreciate you. And forever, you have a place as my brother.”