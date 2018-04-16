PFT PM takes a look at the Tom Brady situation, and more

PFT PM

So what exactly is going on with the Patriots? Glad you asked. Because I asked plenty of questions on this topic on Monday, while speaking with Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston.

What’s the problem between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick? What does Brady want? What will happen next?

Here’s what will happen next: You’ll listen to Monday’s PFT PM to hear what Curran had to say, specifically in response to my question regarding whether Patriots fans should be at least a little worried that Tom Brady will pull a Barry Sanders and retire late in the offseason.

There’s also plenty more, including various other topics of the day and answers to many of your questions. We’ll do it again on Tuesday, if for no reason other than a new group that has dubbed itself the #PFTPMPosse demands it.