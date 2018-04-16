Philip Rivers knows Chargers will draft his heir apparent sooner or later

Getty Images

Philip Rivers is 36. He understands he won’t play forever. At the same time, the Chargers quarterback insists he has plenty of football left in him.

If the Chargers draft a quarterback, it won’t hurt Rivers’ feelings.

“I look around at places, some guys that have had far more success than I have had, and they’re drafting quarterbacks,” Rivers said, via the team website. “So, it’s inevitable. It’s going to happen at some point. It’s happened at other places, we all know where they are. And those guys are either still sitting, or they’ve been traded. . . . You know at some point we are going to draft a guy, and I don’t see that as any negative. I think Tom [Telesco], John [Spanos] and coach [Anthony] Lynn, these guys know my desire to continue going and hopefully play at a high level for a handful of more years. But at the same time, shoot, as an organization you’ve got to prepare for down the road. If the right guy [is there that] they see fits, at some point they’re going to have to make that decision.”

Rivers has started every game since 2006, and the Chargers have no reason to believe he won’t do the same again this season.

“Philip, he’s still playing like a young man,” Lynn said. “This is going to be his squad. If we bring in another quarterback, it’s definitely a guy we feel like can sit for a couple of years and play behind Philip and learn, and maybe be the future.”

The Chargers currently have Cardale Jones and Geno Smith behind Rivers.