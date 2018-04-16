Rams re-sign Cornelius Lucas

Getty Images

Tackle Cornelius Lucas took a visit to Kansas City recently, but he won’t be joining the Chiefs for the 2018 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Lucas is re-signing with the Rams with the team starting their offseason program on Monday.

Lucas joined the Rams last September after being waived by the Lions. He was inactive for every game but the regular season finale, however. Lucas started that Week 17 game as the Rams’ regulars prepared for the playoffs.

The Rams have not added any tackles in free agency this offseason, leaving Lucas as the top option to back up Andrew Whitworth and Rob Havenstein as the team heads toward the draft.