Report: Browns not interested in Dez Bryant

Getty Images

The Browns signed Jarvis Landry to a five-year extension worth $75.5 million Friday. That leaves them uninterested in pursuing Dez Bryant, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

So far reports have surfaced of more teams not interested in Bryant than interested in him. The Ravens reportedly are interested.

The Cowboys released Bryant on Friday, relieving them of his $12.5 million base salary and his $16.5 million salary cap number. His departure saves them $8 million in salary cap space.

The Browns didn’t seem a logical landing spot considering what they paid Landry and with Corey Coleman and Josh Gordon on their roster. They do not have enough footballs to go around to pacify another big-name receiver.

They have not shopped Coleman but would listen to offers over draft weekend, per Cabot.