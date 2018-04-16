Report: Ravens interested in Dez Bryant

Getty Images

If the Cowboys had released receiver Dez Bryant before the Raiders released receiver Michael Crabtree, the Ravens may have pursued Bryant instead of Crabtree. They may pursue Bryant anyway.

Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reports that the Ravens are interested in Bryant.

The question becomes whether Bryant is interested in the Ravens, and whether the two sides can find an acceptable financial middle ground.

Beyond Crabtree, the Baltimore receiving corps consists of Breshad Perriman, John Brown, DeVier Posey, Chris Moore, and Tim White. So, yeah, the Ravens possibly could use a guy like Dez.

If Dez decides he could use a team like the Ravens.