Saban wanted to move college kickoff point back to the 40

Posted by Mike Florio on April 16, 2018, 7:25 PM EDT
Getty Images

Football is phasing out the kickoff, and the NCAA’s latest change to the sport’s most dangerous play would have been slightly different, if Alabama coach Nick Saban had his druthers.

According to SaturdayDownSouth.com, via CFT, Saban would have preferred moving the kickoff to the 40 yard line. Instead, the powers-that-be left the kickoff point at the 35, allowing the receiving team to make a fair catch inside the 25, while still getting the ball at the 25.

“I would have liked to have seen a different solution,” Saban said. “I understand the reason, I respect the reason — which is player safety, but I guess I’ve been around long enough to remember when we use to kick off from the 40-yard line. There were too many touchbacks, so we moved it back to the 35.

“So, for us old timers, I thought it would be an easier solution to just move it back up to the 40-yard line, because you’d get more touchbacks but you could still sky kick, onside kick — which you can still do some of those things, but you sky kick trying to give someone bad field position and they can fair catch the ball on the 15-yard line and get it on the 25.

“That takes some of the strategy out of the game, to me, with the result that we had. And you would have had the same result if you just moved it up five yards because almost everybody in college football would kick nothing but touchbacks . . . and you still would have all the strategies that you could have used in other circumstances.”

“Other circumstances” definitely are coming to college and pro football, in the form of the kickoff being eliminated completely and replaced with something else. That something else may be a fourth-and-15 play from the 30, with the option to punt, run a fake punt, or go for it.

It’s a possibility that Commissioner Roger Goodell first floated in a Time profile more than five years ago. Since then, the NFL has systematically neutered the kickoff to the point where it has become a foregone conclusion that kickoffs will be going away. The official PFT over-under continues to be 2.5 years, but it could make sense to bet the under.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Saban wanted to move college kickoff point back to the 40

  2. I still think the NFL needs to look at a way to incentivize the kicking team into kicking it out of play without eliminating the surprise or regular attempts at onsides kick/ squib kicks/ field position… which brings us back to the 1 point bonus of putting it through the uprights. Right now the kicking teams only incentive is pinning the return team deep or surprising them with an onside attempt, which rarely happens anyway but enough to be exciting & memorable (eagles-cowboys pickle juice game!!).
    Just think, your team kicks a late FG to go up 3 & on the kickoff the kicker collects an ever important point to go up 4, forcing the return team to go for a TD rather than a FG attempt to tie.
    By eliminating kickoffs, they will soon eliminate the kickers (and returners) because the 2 point option will be easier to justify with extra points not being gimme shots anymore. Everyone will just go for 2, then they’ll want to change that.
    Seems like a gimmick, but they are losing viewers in droves & are pushing hard against the diehards who have carried the league to the top of the mountain. I think this might be a little bit easier to adjust to after a few seasons, kind of like the 3 pointer in basketball.

  4. There is no reason to change anything about the kickoff. None.

    There have been a lot of shenanigans enacted by the league throughout the Goodell era, and none of them have pushed me to cancel my Sunday Ticket package and quit watching football. Eliminating the kickoff would do it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!