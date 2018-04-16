Seahawks sign four as offseason program gets started

Getty Images

Quarterback Austin Davis isn’t the only player who signed a contract with the Seahawks on Monday.

In a release announcing Davis’ return to the team, the Seahawks also announced that four other players have signed contracts for 2018.

Three of the players were exclusive rights free agents who were tendered contracts earlier in the offseason. Center Joey Hunt, defensive end Branden Jackson and long snapper Tyler Ott will all return and linebacker Paul Dawson has also signed a one-year deal with the team.

Dawson, a 2015 third-round pick by the Bengals, played the final three games of the year with the Seahawks after being promoted from the practice squad. Ott won the long snapping job last summer, Jackson had two tackles in 12 games and Hunt, a 2016 sixth-round pick, spent most of the year on the practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster out of camp.