Seahawks signing another non-Kaepernick quarterback

Getty Images

The Seahawks continue to add to their depth chart, though it may not impact that one rather big possibility they were linked to last week.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Seahawks are re-signing quarterback Austin Davis, adding another less-than-stellar backup to Russell Wilson.

They signed Stephen Morris (who has never thrown a regular season pass) last week after their reported workout with Colin Kaepernick fell through.

Garafolo notes that the Seahawks’ talks with Kaepernick are in a “holding pattern,” and that bringing Davis back doesn’t rule out the possibility of bringing the former 49ers starter in.

But their ambivalence about even working him out last week after they asked him if he planned to continue kneeling during the national anthem suggests the Seahawks are not prepared to make a deal anytime soon.

Davis didn’t throw a pass for the Seahawks last year, and has a 3-7 record as a starter during his stints with the Rams and Browns.