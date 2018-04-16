Seahawks’ top pick Malik McDowell likely to be cut without playing a snap

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 16, 2018, 5:46 PM EDT
Last year the Seahawks used their first pick in the draft, No. 35 overall, on defensive tackle Malik McDowell. Now they’re likely to release him, before he has played a snap in the NFL.

McDowell missed his entire rookie season because of injuries suffered in an ATV accident, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the Seahawks are likely to cut McDowell soon.

It is unclear whether McDowell will ever recover sufficiently to be able to play in the NFL. It is also unclear whether the Seahawks are going after any of the money they’ve already paid McDowell, as teams sometimes do when a non-football injury prevents a player from playing.

Last year McDowell was arrested for disorderly conduct, in an incident that likely didn’t do anything to endear McDowell to the Seahawks’ brass.

13 responses to “Seahawks’ top pick Malik McDowell likely to be cut without playing a snap

  2. So, that leaves Reuben Foster and Malik McDowell looking like the biggest draft mistakes after just one year. Who would have predicted that? Well, a lot of people, actually….

  5. Reminds Ben Brainlessburger who rode a motorcycle and crashed it when he was being paid millions as the Stealers QB. This guy gave up a chance to earn tens of millions for a ride on an ATV. You can’t fix stupid.

  6. kurdishpats1 says:
    April 16, 2018 at 5:53 pm
    Classless teams like the Seahawks take money back.

    —-

    So…I guess the Patriots are classless then? Since they (rightfully) went after Aaron Hernandez’ signing bonus after he was arrested in 2014? Just checking.

    Seahawks should get their money back. Money is paid for performance. He didn’t perform and he had off-the-field issues. The NFL isn’t a charity.

  7. kurdishpats1 says:

    April 16, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    Classless teams like the Seahawks take money back
    ———-

    The Seahawks drafted garrett scott in the 6th round of the 2014 nfl draft. He failed his physical because they found a heart condition that prevented him from playing in the nfl. They let him keep his 100K dollar signing bonus. A little different situation than being an idiot on an ATV.

  9. Why? Are they running that short on roster spots that they can’t hold on to their top pick from last year?

    Say what you want about the ATV accident but this guy is most likely going to play this season and essentially be a free draft pick for some other team. He must have really rubbed them the wrong way.

  10. Another example of horrible drafting by Seattle. Frank Clark is the only good one in recent years, and he has a rap sheet for both on and off the field.

  11. “Classless teams like the Seahawks take money back.”

    The classless party was the player who so disrespected his opportunity to be set for life for playing football for a few years that he had to right out and trash his body so he couldn’t play.

    Every team should go after money paid out to players that do this.

  13. Ironically, the pick used on McDowell was acquired from the 49ers so they could steal Reuben Foster at #31 overall. Tedric Thompson, whom the Hawks drafted with an extra 4th round pick in the exchange better go back home and live with his parents. With a curfew and no driving privileges.

