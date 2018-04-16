Seahawks’ top pick Malik McDowell likely to be cut without playing a snap

Getty Images

Last year the Seahawks used their first pick in the draft, No. 35 overall, on defensive tackle Malik McDowell. Now they’re likely to release him, before he has played a snap in the NFL.

McDowell missed his entire rookie season because of injuries suffered in an ATV accident, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the Seahawks are likely to cut McDowell soon.

It is unclear whether McDowell will ever recover sufficiently to be able to play in the NFL. It is also unclear whether the Seahawks are going after any of the money they’ve already paid McDowell, as teams sometimes do when a non-football injury prevents a player from playing.

Last year McDowell was arrested for disorderly conduct, in an incident that likely didn’t do anything to endear McDowell to the Seahawks’ brass.