Sean McVay: We’re proactive about finding an Aaron Donald solution

The Rams gathered for the start of their offseason program on Monday, but defensive tackle Aaron Donald wasn’t part of the group.

As expected, Donald did not report for the voluntary workouts as he continues to press for a new contract with the team. Donald was absent for much of last offseason with the same goal in mind, but didn’t get the deal before winning Defensive Player of the Year for his work helping the Rams to an NFC West title.

Coach Sean McVay said Monday, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, that he does not view Donald’s absence as a “crisis” and isn’t worried about him staying in shape while he’s away from the team. McVay also said the team is “proactive” about finding a solution that makes Donald happy.

That solution is a contract, but it will be at least a little while longer until all the details for a pact are nailed down.