Sean Payton: No QB prospects as good as Luck or Wentz in this draft

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 16, 2018, 7:07 AM EDT
The Saints own the 27th overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, which means they won’t be taking one of the top quarterbacks, which frees coach Sean Payton to speak honestly about those prospects. And Payton isn’t overly impressed.

Payton told Peter King of SI.com that he doesn’t view any of these quarterbacks as the same kind of top-notch prospects that he thought Andrew Luck was heading into the 2012 draft, and Carson Wentz was heading into the 2016 draft.

“I don’t see Luck in this draft, and I don’t see Carson Wentz, who I liked a lot coming into the draft,” Payton said. “I’d feel a little bit uneasy if I were at the top of this draft and I decided I had to have a quarterback. The pressure to get a quarterback is so great in this league, I get that. But we can’t create ’em. I wouldn’t be surprised if only one of these guys is left standing in four or five years, and if so, I’d guess it would be Sam Darnold.”

This does look like a strong draft for quarterbacks, but that does not mean a future superstar is in this draft. Count Payton as someone who is skeptical that any team will find that superstar quarterback this year.

11 responses to “Sean Payton: No QB prospects as good as Luck or Wentz in this draft

  1. With maybe exception of last year, I’m not sure I’d take my drafting
    and or FA signings advice from Sean Payton.

  3. Its the same thing every year. Teams in need of a QB convince themselves theses prospects are better then they really are and think Superbowl winning MVP in his prime isn’t worth a #1. Its also why head coaches and GM’s on those bottom feeding teams get replaced every couple of years.

  4. Translation:
    I hope you listen to me so the QB I do like falls so I cann trade up and get him.

  6. I have to agree…NONE of them look NFL ready. They each have their strenghs but non have franchise QB written all over them. If I’m the Browns you take the best RB at #1…and the best DE or CB at # 4.

  8. Engage in revisionism much, Coach? Well, at least you’re on record this time. It’s easy to say you were all over Wentz, after the fact. What about Dak? Any post-hoc self-congratulatory pats on the back?

    Or is this just a ham-fisted attempt to get a QB to slide? As far as college records go, Baker Mayfield was much better than Darnold, Luck, or Wentz (or Brees for that matter).

  9. Another voice who keeps forcing Cleveland to take Darnold.

    If Darnold fails, Cleveland can point to Payton and the obvious majority and saw “We ALL got it wrong”. If they got outside of the box and that person fails, then Cleveland is going to be defending themselves alone.

    If he succeeds then good for Cleveland. I hope this draft produces 7 starters.

  10. I agree with Payton, 100%. This is perhaps the most hyped class in a while but there are no “must haves” for me in it. Plenty of projects, but no sure fire hits, as though there are many of those anyway.

    And no, I don’t think he is trying to get someone to slide, because they won’t slide, I don’t care who makes the statement. A QB-needy team is going to take their QB – and likely reach – no matter the commenter. This is just his opinion.

  11. Is Payton pulling a jedi mind trick? Anyway, I know Luck has had injury but that’s all part of it and what has he achieved? Arguably even both Manning brothers (especially Eli, an expected 1st pick until he refused to go to Chargers) under-achieved for much of their careers, as did Bledsoe, Couch, Vick, Carr, Palmer, Smith, Jamarcus Russell, and Elway only got 2 belated SBs thanks to not one but two massive $29M cap frauds (at times when the caps were $57M). But look at:
    1) Brees taken in 2nd rd, behind Vick.
    2) Montana, taken at the end of the 3rd rd behind QBs Thompson, Simms and Fuller.
    3) Brady taken as a comp pick AFTER the 6th rd, behind almost everyone.
    4) and Kurt Warner, of course, undrafted.

