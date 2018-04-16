Travis Kelce didn’t know the Chiefs were losing playoff game until they lost

Getty Images

When Travis Kelce left the wild-card playoff game against the Titans, the Chiefs led 21-3. The tight end had no idea the Chiefs were on their way to losing until the final drive of the game.

“I missed the entire second half up until the last drive,’’ Kelce said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “I jumped out of an MRI machine and looked at the score and [wondered, ‘What the heck is going on?’ I haven’t really peeked at the film ever since because I really don’t want to know what the heck just happened. I don’t think the people doing the MRIs and the X-rays even watch the game. I don’t even there’s a TV in there. I didn’t get any updates. Talk about ruin your day. All the air just left my body. I just sat down and had my fingers crossed that [quarterback Alex Smith] could go out there and make some plays and get us on to the next round.”

Kelce said he would have played the following week had the Chiefs advanced, but they lost 22-21, and the team traded Smith to Washington in the offseason.

Patrick Mahomes takes over as the starting quarterback, with the Mahomes era starting Monday with the offseason program.