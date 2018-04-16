Troy Hill, Malcolm Brown, Sam Ficken sign Rams tenders

Getty Images

Cornerback Troy Hill, running back Malcolm Brown and kicker Sam Ficken all signed their exclusive rights free agent tenders with the Rams. All three played a part in the team’s success last season.

The Rams claimed Hill off waivers late in the 2015 season, and he played 12 games with three starts last season. He also started the postseason game against Atlanta after Kayvon Webster injured his Achilles. Hill finished with 18 tackles and five pass breakups in 2017.

Brown originally signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2015. He saw action in 16 games in 2016, mainly on special teams, before becoming Todd Gurley’s primary backup last year. He played 11 games, starting the Week 17 matchup against the 49ers.

The Rams signed Ficken after All-Pro kicker Greg Zuerlein was injured in Week 15. Ficken made four PATs and two field goals in the regular season and added an extra point and two field goals in the postseason.