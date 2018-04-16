Ty Nsekhe signs tender

Getty Images

All 32 teams will have their offseason programs up and running on Monday and that means it is time for teams to take care of outstanding housekeeping on their rosters.

One such bit of business got taken care of in Washington. The Redskins announced that tackle Ty Nsekhe has signed his restricted free agent tender. Nsekhe was tendered at the second-round level, which sets him up to make $2.9 million this season.

Nsekhe began his professional career in the Arena League and moved into the NFL with the Colts in 2012. He bounced between several teams, the CFL and back to the Arena League before signing with Washington in 2015.

He’s played in 40 games over the last three years and started 11 times while serving in the swing tackle he’s ticketed for again in 2018.