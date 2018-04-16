Vikings extend Eric Kendricks

Getty Images

Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks will be staying in Minnesota for years to come.

The Vikings announced today that they have agreed to a contract extension with Kendricks, their 2015 second-round draft pick.

Kendricks had one year left on his rookie contract, at a salary of $1.1 million. According to multiple reports, Kendricks will make $50 million over five years if he plays out the full contract, and he has $25 million guaranteed.

Kendricks started all 16 regular-season games and both postseason games for the Vikings last season.