Washington re-signs Tony Bergstrom

Washington announced it has re-signed offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom.

He played in 13 games with three starts last season, including four games with the Ravens in the first half of the season. Bergstrom, 31, joined Washington on October 25 and played in nine games with three starts at center.

Bergstrom originally entered the NFL as a third-round selection of the Raiders in the 2012 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 53 regular-season games with seven starts in a career that also includes stints with the Texans and Cardinals.

Washington also announced it picked up the fifth-year option worth $12.5 million on guard Brandon Scherff, which was reported earlier Monday. Scherff was the fifth overall choice in 2015.