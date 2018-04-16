Willie Snead at Saints workouts

Getty Images

Wide receiver Willie Snead hasn’t signed his restricted free agent tender with the Saints, but it looks like that’s probably going to happen sooner rather than later.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Snead reported for the first day of the team’s offseason program on Monday and plans to take part in workouts despite the lack of a signed contract.

Snead was tendered at the lowest level earlier this offseason and made a visit to the Ravens without signing an offer sheet in Baltimore. Assuming he plays out the year under the tender, Snead will make just over $1.9 million with the Saints.

Snead was suspended for three games to open last season and ended the year with just eight catches for 92 yards in 11 games. The Saints have added Cameron Meredith to a receiving corps that also includes Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn.