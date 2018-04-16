Ziggy Ansah expected to sign franchise tag on Tuesday

Getty Images

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah was not at Lions workouts last week because he was in Ghana dealing with family matters, but his absence is not expected to stretch much longer.

Ansah is returning to Detroit on Monday and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is expected to be at the team’s facility for Tuesday’s work. He’s also expected to sign the franchise tag the team used earlier this offseason.

That tag comes with a salary of $17.143 million, although the two sides have until mid-July to work on a longer deal. That’s not seen as a likely outcome, although the outlook could change over the next three months.

Ansah rebounded from a quiet 2016 season with 12 sacks for the Lions last year. That made keeping him in the fold the top priority for the Lions this offseason and he’ll get to work with new coach Matt Patricia this week.