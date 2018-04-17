Aaron Rodgers: Just have to trust the process

Getty Images

A report on Tuesday indicated that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is frustrated by some of what’s gone on in Green Bay this offseason because the team has not gauged his feelings about moves including the release of wide receiver Jordy Nelson.

Rodgers’ feelings became a topic for his first media session of the offseason program later on Tuesday. As he did in a radio interview last week, Rodgers said that Nelson’s departure was a tough one for him because of how close the two players had become over the years.

He also said that he understands his role on the team is to play quarterback and that he has to “trust the process” that leads to team decisions.

“This process works, and it has worked for [head coach] Mike [McCarthy] for a number of years,” Rodgers said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “Obviously, that’s why he’s still here in his 13th season. We’ve had a lot of success here, and just got to trust the process.”

One part of the process in Green Bay over the next year or so will be a possible contract extension for Rodgers. He said on Tuesday that there’s interest on both sides about getting something done, but Rodgers’ reaction to moves made elsewhere in the building will continue to be under the microscope until that interest turns into an actual deal.