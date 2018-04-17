Aaron Rodgers: Just have to trust the process

Posted by Josh Alper on April 17, 2018, 1:27 PM EDT
A report on Tuesday indicated that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is frustrated by some of what’s gone on in Green Bay this offseason because the team has not gauged his feelings about moves including the release of wide receiver Jordy Nelson.

Rodgers’ feelings became a topic for his first media session of the offseason program later on Tuesday. As he did in a radio interview last week, Rodgers said that Nelson’s departure was a tough one for him because of how close the two players had become over the years.

He also said that he understands his role on the team is to play quarterback and that he has to “trust the process” that leads to team decisions.

“This process works, and it has worked for [head coach] Mike [McCarthy] for a number of years,” Rodgers said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “Obviously, that’s why he’s still here in his 13th season. We’ve had a lot of success here, and just got to trust the process.”

One part of the process in Green Bay over the next year or so will be a possible contract extension for Rodgers. He said on Tuesday that there’s interest on both sides about getting something done, but Rodgers’ reaction to moves made elsewhere in the building will continue to be under the microscope until that interest turns into an actual deal.

21 responses to “Aaron Rodgers: Just have to trust the process

  3. In 5 years or less….. “Trust the process”… will be something everyone looks back at and laughs…It’s the catch phrase of the day.

  5. Damage control! LOL

    Don’t worry Aaron when Belichick was asked one time what Tom Brady thought about a certain player leaving, his EXACT answer was “Tom Brady doesn’t make personnel decisions”…

  6. I hope they give him a new contract to further destroy their horrible cap situation. But if I were them I’d let him play it out for 2 years, franchise him twice and develope a new QB in that time.

  7. There was not one thing in Aaron’s interview that implied he was unhappy and / or disgruntled with Green Bay organization. For one, the guy said he missed his friend Jordy. But he understood the business side of the game. And he also said being the top paid player isn’t what it is all about to him. If you listen to the interview – he is not unhappy one bit.

  8. oh man, he cant hide his bitterness anymore.. hey Rodgers, ur making only 2 million more per year than case keenum, and the same as sam Bradford…how does that grab you?

  9. front office knew that AR would not be happy, but also knew they had to move on from a declining Nelson. Most overpaid WR core in the NFL if Cobb and Adams dont perform they will be on the chopping block next.. then to the LBs, cant hang on to nostalgia in today’s NFL and expect to be competitive.

  11. The FO at 1265 has failed Rodgers so many times it’s become the norm.

    They need to do the right thing & trade him to Cleveland for a big haul before the draft.

    The Packers aren’t going anywhere with the mediocre roster Ted Thompson has put together with his failing health. This is the end of Favre all over again, with a Ted disciple running the show looking to cement his legacy.

  14. Interesting that the reports of this aren’t seen as the Pack becoming a dumpster, or in open revolt or the end of an era/dynasty, but merely (at most) a possibly selfish Rodgers overstepping his mark. Whereas over in NE, in the absense of any comments by Brady but the mere wild theory that he MIGHT be peeved about the Butler benching, it’s seen as undeniable “proof” the evil empire is toast.

    If one were to agree that Aaron Rogers and Tom Brady are equivalent QBs, then the obvious question would be, “Why have the Patriots consistently had better supporting personnel and outperformed the Packers?”
  18. terripet says:

    April 17, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    At least you are the best quarterback in the nfl

    He most certainly wasn’t last year.

  19. Classic case of media stirring the pot. Totally out of context. They do the same with the Brady / Belichek situation. Nothing to see here folks. New England is fine. The Packers are fine. Its a business.

  21. This is the kind of coverage every media outlet gives to teams leading up to the draft. Simply fishing for a story, trying to spark some sort of controversy. Rodgers knows he’s not in personal, so does ESPN, PFT, and NFL Network. Leave it alone, nothing to see or hear here.

