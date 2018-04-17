AJ McCarron: Not in my DNA to worry about rookie QB

Getty Images

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane spoke to reporters on Monday and said that he didn’t feel the team is obligated to take a quarterback early in this year’s draft, but he also said it is one of his main job responsibilities to identify and acquire the franchise quarterback that’s been missing from Buffalo for quite a while.

We’ll know soon enough if the Bills are going that route in the first round, but AJ McCarron said he’s not going to spend the next week fretting about the possibility. McCarron signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Bills this offseason that led most people to label him as a bridge quarterback pending the addition of a rookie.

At a Tuesday press conference, however, McCarron said that it is not in his “DNA” to think about what other moves the Bills will be making this offseason. He said he has confidence in his ability to handle the job in Buffalo and is focused on being the best possible leader for the team rather than the team’s draft plans.

McCarron can’t do much other than that at this point. Whatever Buffalo does next week, McCarron has to know his future as a starter in the NFL with the Bills or anyone else will come down to what he shows in the coming months.