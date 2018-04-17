Alex Collins signs tender with Ravens

Getty Images

Running back Alex Collins had a breakout season in 2017 with the Ravens, but he didn’t have much of a chance to cash in on it this offseason.

Collins was an exclusive rights free agent, which meant he was bound to the Ravens once they tendered him an offer early in the offseason. Not signing the tender would have left Collins without the ability to play in the NFL this year, so it was little more than a formality when he did just that with the Ravens’ offseason program getting started on Monday.

Collins ran 212 times for 973 yards and six touchdowns in Baltimore last year. He joined the team in September after being waived by the Seahawks, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2016.

Wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo, tight end Vince Mayle, offensive lineman Matt Skura, offensive lineman Maurquice Shakir, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor and cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste also signed their exclusive rights tenders on Monday.