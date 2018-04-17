Bills release Cap Capi

Getty Images

The start of the Bills offseason program on Monday turned out to be defensive end Cap Capi‘s final day with the team.

The Bills announced Capi’s release on Tuesday morning.

Capi joined the Bills last November and had five tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in four regular season games. He added another tackle in Buffalo’s playoff loss to the Jaguars. Capi also appeared in four games for the Giants before moving on to Buffalo later in the season.

The Bills added Trent Murphy, Terrence Fede and Owa Odighizuwa to their defensive end group in free agency. Shaq Lawson, Jerry Hughes and Eddie Yarbrough return from last year’s group.