Brett Favre failed Monday Night Football audition

Posted by Mike Florio on April 17, 2018, 11:02 AM EDT
ESPN wants to bring some sizzle back in Monday Night Football. With future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning not interested, how about another gold jacket-wearing quarterback with the kind of homespun charm that could bring a “turn out the lights” vibe back to the booth?

Yes, Brett Favre scored an audition for the role of lead analyst at Monday Night Football. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, it didn’t go well, and Favre no longer is under consideration for the gig.

He clearly was at least interested in the job; otherwise, Favre wouldn’t have traveled to Bristol for the screen test. As noted by Kyle Koster of TheBigLead.com, Favre’s history with Jenn Sterger would have made him a potentially curious choice for the job, possibly prompting the kind of pushback that may have forced ESPN to quickly pull the plug.

Per Marchand, in-house candidates like Booger McFarland and Rex Ryan also will audition. With due respect to both of those guys, neither will come close to restoring the luster that the franchise has quickly lost given the recent departures of Mike Tirico and Jon Gruden.

Here’s the bigger question for Bristol: Given the army of NFL analysts currently under contract, can’t ESPN find someone who’d be both competent and compelling in the Monday night booth? At some point, they should just press Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler into service, drop Joe Tessitore to the No. 1 college team, and be done with it.

53 responses to "Brett Favre failed Monday Night Football audition

  2. Wasn’t it widely thought that Nnamdi Asomugha was perfect for this? Surprised to not hear his name come up. I know he’s acting now, but this would be steady pay, and he could book acting gigs in the offseason.

  4. ESPN should focus more on trying to get the NFL to give them halfway decent games. Jesus could be in the booth and I wouldn’t watch most of these match-ups.

  5. Sources said Favre used ‘me’ and ‘I’ over one hundred times during the interview.

  6. The networks still don’t get that people just don’t care that much about who’s in the booth.

  7. wlubake says:
    April 17, 2018 at 11:10 am
    Wasn't it widely thought that Nnamdi Asomugha was perfect for this? Surprised to not hear his name come up. I know he's acting now, but this would be steady pay, and he could book acting gigs in the offseason.

    ———————————————————————————–

    They considered Nnamdi…….but found him eating a sandwich in his car.

  9. Why would Herbstreit want to leave the greatest job in the world to do MNF? CGD is far more enjoyable than MNF.

  11. Herbstreit and Fowler are great at the college game. Don’t move them around and screw up everything ESPN.

  17. While Brett may not be the man for the job in the booth on Monday night, I think that there is still a place for him on tv. He is pretty funny doing impersonations of people, maybe he can breath new life into game highlights like the once funny Chris Berman did. I think he would be great in a role like that.

  18. endtimesparty says:
    April 17, 2018 at 11:24 am

    More Chris Collinsworth, Dan Dierdorf, and Matt Christiansen please w half time run by Bob Costas
    —————————
    Collinsworth is awful

  20. The best combination in MNF history was Cosell, Meredith, and Gifford – 2 former players (one a straight play-by-play man and one with humor), and a writer/announcer who was outspoken and controversial. ESPN/ABC should try a 3-person team again, with Bob Costas as one of the 3, and maybe Rex Ryan for the humorous part. They definitely need to lighten it up in the booth – Tirico amd Gruden became boring.

  25. With all due respect to the author…why on Earth would we want to hear Kirk Herbstreit call NFL football? His gig is college football. And that ain’t changing.

    Same with Mayock. His gig is the draft or Notre Dame.

    Give us NFL voices for MNF.

    Dick Stockton should be the play by play. Dudes voice has been SYNONMOUS with NFL football for games for 4 DECADES! A

    The analyst should be someone intelligent and not a criminal…like Greg Olsen.

  28. Favre has an IQ of about 79. That is why they don’t want him for the gig. Ever listen to him talk? He was a great quarterback, but dumb as a box of rocks.

  29. smarter than you should be hired by ESPN immediately.

    Who has ever said “I can’t wait to watch the Gruden show tonight?”

    We say, “Are you watching the game?” or the Steelers game, or the Packer game. We even say are you watching the Titans, before we say are you watching Gruden.

    I remember when the Giants were terrible and Beasley Reece was part of CBS’ 4th announcing team. Reece was terrible. I still watched because I wanted to see the Giants (even with Joe Pisarcik)

    Smarter then you is smarter then ESPN. Its the games/teams not the announcers.

  30. Just do this Mystery Science Theater style. Have some die hard fans watch the game from a couch and commentate and drink beer all game. I really don’t need all the insight that a Romo or an Aikman throw in there. I want to watch the game and that’s it. Half the time the game is on anyway I mute it because we have friends over and we’re talking and watching on our own. While we’re at it, give the fan option to choose a camera angle with no commentary, just crowd noise to get the game feel.

  31. I would enjoy having Favre on the broadcast for a year—-his personality would result in a unique perspective that many fans could relate to (besides ESPN knows better?!)

  35. Most people could tell even without the tryout Favre would be awful UNLESS they go back to the 3 person booth and he played the dandy don role, that might work

  36. Isn’t he having CTE issues already? I am not surprised he failed. He’s never been the brightest bulb in the shed.

    He’d throw 3 INTs a game within the blink of an eye and then wonder who his team lost.

  37. cmonitsfunny says:
    April 17, 2018 at 11:46 am

    May be due to the “thousands” of concussions he says he had over his career.
    Although he played in hundreds of games.
    ———————-

    You think they can only get one per game?

  38. How about getting some commentators that are actually entertaining…some of the guys who live-tweet the games are hilarious. Just once, I’d love to hear a commentator say something along the lines of “the secondary couldn’t be more flammable if they were doused with gasoline.” Oh, and MNF didn’t lose it’s luster recently, either…it’s sucked for quite awhile now. Then again, that’s pretty much par for the course at BSPN.

  40. joexfed says:

    April 17, 2018 at 11:35 am

    The best combination in MNF history was Cosell, Meredith, and Gifford – 2 former players (one a straight play-by-play man and one with humor), and a writer/announcer who was outspoken and controversial. ESPN/ABC should try a 3-person team again, with Bob Costas as one of the 3, and maybe Rex Ryan for the humorous part. They definitely need to lighten it up in the booth – Tirico amd Gruden became boring.
    —————–
    Cossell is the most overrated jerk ever!

  42. definitely consider put booger on there. everytime i see him on tv looking so good i remember he came from nothing and its inspiring. man knows the most about football. inspiration to me.

  44. There are plenty of really good announcers out in the world if you look hard enough. Can they poach the other networks? Id love to hear Gus Johnson and Steve Tasker together again. And Johnson can make any boring matchup at least sound exciting

  46. MNF hasn’t had any “luster” since it was taken off network television. It used to be an event. Now it’s just another game on cable TV. Despite what Fox Sports tries to claim with their ridiculously pandering “America’s Game of the Week” nonsense. Everyone knows the game of the week is now the Sunday night game on NBC.

  49. silvernblacksabbath says:
    April 17, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    Cossell is the most overrated jerk ever!
    ———————–

    Did you mean Costas?

  50. ksiner says:
    April 17, 2018 at 11:56 am

    Sexy Rexy would be a disaster, worse than Dennis Miller. UNWATCHABLE
    ————————-

    Miller was okay. It was that blowhard and Cowardly Lion looking Kornheiser that was the disaster.

  52. I think whoever you put there, needs to have some personality, and a intimate knowledge of the game. I would think Rex Ryan would be a fun addition just because he may say unintentionally interesting things. Id like a guy who has a dubious filter. He strikes me as that guy.

  53. mmack66 says:
    April 17, 2018 at 12:07 pm
    cmonitsfunny says:
    April 17, 2018 at 11:46 am

    May be due to the “thousands” of concussions he says he had over his career.
    Although he played in hundreds of games.
    ———————-

    You think they can only get one per game?
    _________

    You think they average multiple concussions per game?

