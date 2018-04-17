Bryce Callahan signs restricted free agent tender

Getty Images

The Bears announced defensive back Bryce Callahan has signed his restricted free agent tender.

Callahan, 26, played 12 games last season with six starts, including three at corner and three at the nickel. He made 25 tackles, six pass breakups, one sack and two interceptions.

Callahan started 10 of 11 games he played in 2016, making 31 tackles and five pass breakups. For his career, Callahan has played 32 gaems with 19 starts, making 77 tackles, two sacks, 14 pass breakups and two interceptions. He also has three punt returns for a 32.0 average.

He originally signed with the Bears in 2015 as an undrafted free agent from Rice.