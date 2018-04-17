Buccaneers picking up fifth-year option on Jameis Winston

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are convinced that Jameis Winston is still their future, so they’re going to pay him accordingly next year. For now.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers are picking up the fifth-year option on quarterback Jameis Winston’s contract.

The option will pay Winston $20.922 million in 2019, and is guaranteed for injury.

But realistically, it would be unusual if he played under that number, as they’d doubtless want to extend him before that number hit the cap, assuming they still view him as the answer.