Carson Wentz has started running

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz met with the media to provide an update on his recovery from the torn knee ligaments that ended his 2017 season.

Wentz tore his ACL and LCL in a December game against the Rams, which opened the door for Nick Foles to lead the Eagles on a run that culminated in a Super Bowl title. If all goes according to Wentz’s plans, Foles will be back on the sideline when the team plays its next meaningful game.

Wentz said he won’t skip any steps or rush any parts of his rehab, which may mean he remains on the bench during the team’s preseason schedule. He is still targeting a spot in the lineup for Week One of the regular season, though, and gave some positive news about his progress.

“We’ve started the running progression, and all those things,” Wentz said, via Philly.com. “I feel good. … I’m happy with where I’m at.”

There’s a lot of time to go before the Eagles take the field on the first Thursday night of the regular season and more for Wentz to do before there’s real reason to start thinking about his Week One availability, but good news of any kind is better than the alternative for a player on the comeback trail.